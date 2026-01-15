Man arrested for impersonating officer while intoxicated in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 38-year-old man is facing numerous charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating an officer while intoxicated, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Avenue on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m., after a 911 caller reported being followed and pulled over by a white Cadillac, whose driver claimed to be an off-duty police officer.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and saw flashing, white lights coming from the Cadillac, as it was positioned behind another vehicle. During the investigation, officers determined that the driver, identified as Daniel Beyzer, was not a law enforcement officer.

Investigators determined at the scene that Beyzer activated white strobe lights mounted inside his SUV and displayed a badge, while interacting with the occupants of the other vehicle. Officers also noticed that Beyzer was impaired, while operating the vehicle.

Police said they conducted a field sobriety test and a lawful breath test, and results showed Beyzer’s breath alcohol concentration exceeded the legal limit.

Detectives conducted a search of Beyzer's car and found other items, including handcuffs, a firearm and an open container of alcohol.

Beyzer was taken into custody on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and an open container of alcohol.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department reminds the public that if you are ever uncertain whether a person attempting to stop or detain you is a legitimate law enforcement officer, you may call 911 immediately to verify the stop or request a supervisor. Your safety is our priority.