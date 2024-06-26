Port St. Lucie mom sentenced to more than 21 life terms in prison for sex crimes against her children

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.

In 2022, Assistant State Attorney Katy Reid said then-26-year-old Natalie Wagner recorded videos of herself committing sex acts with her 1- and 3-year-old children. Reid said she would sell the videos for $5 to $50 on the social media app Snapchat to users making specific requests about what they wanted to see.

"She was their mother. I mean, she was the one person who should have made sure this never happened to them," Reid said.

The investigation started when Reid said two complaints were made to Snapchat that someone, who ended up being Wagner, was advertising that they were having sex with their children. Snapchat sent the information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which tracked an IP address to Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie Police got involved, searching her home and phone, finding disturbing evidence including more than 20 explicit videos, some of which also included the family dog.

They also uncovered Snapchat messages showing Wagner discussing transmitting the videos.

"Some of the things she's telling people are, 'Make sure you don’t save this. You have to delete this','' Reid said. 'She would be asked to do horrendous things to her 3-year-old, she would do it, she would transmit the video and get their response of how pleased they were with what she did."

Wagner was charged and convicted on more than 80 criminal counts ranging from incest, use of a child in sexual performance, and transmitting child pornography.

"[She was] financially struggling. But the fact that she was selling them for next to nothing, she must have been getting some kind of satisfaction from this," Reid said.

In most cases involving crimes against children, Reid says prosecutors will often offer plea deals to defendants to keep the children from having to go through trial. This case was different, Reid said.

'Absolutely no deal for this woman. She needed to be locked away and throw away the key, essentially,' Reid said.

The judge handed down the maximum possible sentence.

"It’s disturbing she would give away her children’s innocence for 10 bucks," Reid added.

Reid also says the people requesting the videos will be investigated.

Now, the focus turns to making sure the children’s future is not forever impacted by this horrific past.

Reid says both children are with new caretakers; the 3-year-old has gone through counseling, and Reid hopes the 1-year-old is too young to ever know what they went through.

Reid also said the sentence applies only to the crimes against the 3-year-old. Wagner is still facing charges related to alleged crimes against the 1-year-old, meaning her sentence could become even longer if convicted again.

Wagner’s husband is also facing charges. Wagner told investigators she hid what she was doing from her husband, which Reid said appeared to be true, but they still charged him for failing to protect his children.