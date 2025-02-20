Port St. Lucie Army veteran gets new home designed specifically for him

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For many of us, owning a home is a cornerstone of the American dream.

Today, an American hero from the Treasure Coast stepped into a home uniquely designed for him. WPTV reporter and military veteran Mello Styles shares how the community rallied to support an Army veteran who was injured while serving.

WATCH: Army vet walks into his new adapted home

Just three months ago, when WPTV's Mike Trim visited Corporal Tommy Counihan, this house was merely a shell. On Thursday, Counihan saw his new home for the first time — it’s built to suit his specific needs.

“Oh, I’m trying so hard not to cry,” he said, overwhelmed with emotion.

With lower counters, wider doorways, and extended hallways, the house is tailored for the Army veteran who lost his leg in combat.

Much to his astonishment, the three-bedroom house is fully furnished.

“It was beyond what I was expecting. I thought just getting the house alone was such a kind gift,” Counihan expressed gratefully.

For nearly 15 years, he has navigated life as a single amputee, dedicating himself to adaptive sports. Not only does he compete, but he also teaches other disabled veterans to surf, scuba dive and skydive.

“I have not focused on myself enough, so to finally get this, I really feel like I made it,” he reflected.

WPTV The home is part of a larger initiative, with over 200 homes gifted to veterans across the country by the organization Helping a Hero.

“He likes to stay within the community and inspire those around him. That’s how we get through life — together,” said JP Lane from Helping a Hero.

For a long time, Counihan felt he didn’t deserve this home.

“My friends and family have continued to assure me that the things I’ve done mean I can do even more with this resource,” he shared, gaining confidence in his new chapter.

He hopes to invite disabled veterans from around the nation to Port St. Lucie for training sessions.

PREVIOUS: WPTV visits Counihan as his new house is being constructed

“He’s a wonderful person who wants to help as many individuals in his situation as possible,” said his best friend, Zach Woods.

Counihan is ready to embark on this new phase of his life.

“When everyone leaves today, I get to lay down in a bed that I know will be mine forever,” he said, acknowledging the comfort and stability his new home provides.

It’s a space for him to grow and to nurture the growth of others.

“It almost doesn’t feel real still. I’m sitting here seeing it and cannot believe this is all mine,” he added, still in disbelief.

Counihan celebrated this milestone with family and friends, and he’s excited to embrace the next chapter ahead.