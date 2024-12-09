Injured Army Veteran receiving adapted home in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — A wounded veteran on the Treasure Coast has a new outlook on life and a new home headed his way free of cost.

The group ‘Helping a Hero’ just held a ceremony last week in Port St. Lucie for the home of Army veteran Tom Counihan.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with Counihan, who has built his life back after a devastating injury.

“I mean, number one having a garage, this is going to be new to me,” Counihan said, looking through the home still under construction.

The home is in the Brystol at Wylder community.

It has plenty of special touches, like a special wall, signed by friends and family.

“I will always know it’s here and all of my loved ones have been able to give me well wishes and blessings,” said Counihan.

It’s a new chapter in Counihans journey.

Growing up in Loxahatchee, he enlisted in the Army after attending college briefly.

He was deployed with his combat engineer group to Afghanistan and one day changed his life forever.

“May 8th, 2011 we drove over a pressure plate,” said Counihan.

The explosion rocked Counihan’s team and left his leg severely damaged, eventually leading to amputation.

Counihan said, “I didn’t expect it to remove a part of my soul and break me as much as it did at first.”

His Port St. Lucie house will be specially equipped, mainly making it wheelchair accessible when needed.

“If I’m in pain and I can’t wear my prosthetic that usually means I’m hopping around on one foot,” said Counihan.

Counihan has already adapted in life.

He’s heavily involved with surfing, skydiving, scuba diving, snowboarding.

He’s taught other disabled vets how to do the same thing and plans to do that here on the Treasure Coast.

“Become a more integral part of the community that I live in and continue to give back,” said Counihan.

Choosing this injured Army veteran for this house was a no-brainer for the group Helping a Hero

Founder Merideth Ilier said, “Because he continued to pay it forward which feed his soul. And now this is our opportunity to fill his soul back up so he can continue to give to others.”

When the house is finished Counihan has already picked a favorite spot overlooking a pond.

“Sitting down near a body of water to reflect on life and remind myself how lucky I am to be alive,” said Counihan.

The project was paid for in full by Lennar Construction, Bass Pro Shops and Helping a Hero.

The home should be move-in ready in February.