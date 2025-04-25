Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting investigated in Port St. Lucie

Police in Port St. Lucie investigate an officer-involved shooting at Spanish Lakes Golf Village on April 25, 2025.
Port St. Lucie Police Department Facebook page
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Port St. Lucie Police Department Facebook page, the shooting occurred in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village.

Police said a media staging area is being set up at W Caribbean and Southeast Merida Lane.

A photo provided by police showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

