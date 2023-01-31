Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

New Hampshire man accused of stealing minivan in Port St. Lucie with wheelchair-dependent victim inside

John Peloquin stole vehicle in attempt to get back to New Hampshire, police say
Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.
Police in Port St. Lucie said John Peloquin stole a minivan in with a wheelchair-dependent man inside on Jan. 30, 2023.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:16:58-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.

The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said detectives worked throughout the night and into Tuesday to identify and arrest John Peloquin, 46, of New Hampshire in the case.

Detectives said Peloquin recently arrived in the area and stole the vehicle in an attempt to get back to New Hampshire.

After stealing the minivan, police said Peloquin later abandoned it with the victim still inside unharmed.

Peloquin faces a charge of grand theft of a vehicle and abuse of a disabled adult.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones