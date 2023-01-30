Watch Now
Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

Police say man steals minivan after driver stopped at convenience store on SW Bayshore Blvd.
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a white Dodge Caravan that was stolen with a nonverbal wheelchair-bound man inside.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jan 30, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a minivan that was stolen with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.

The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was driving a nonverbal, 55-year-old wheelchair-dependent man when the driver stopped at a convenience store and got out of the vehicle.

Police said a man walking by got in the minivan and then drove off with the passenger still inside.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Bayshore Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
