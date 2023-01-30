Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for a minivan that was stolen with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.

The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was driving a nonverbal, 55-year-old wheelchair-dependent man when the driver stopped at a convenience store and got out of the vehicle.

Police said a man walking by got in the minivan and then drove off with the passenger still inside.

Suspect is a white male, no shirt, and light colored shorts carrying a black duffel bag. https://t.co/Uzhc0F0euO pic.twitter.com/MVKagz42ju — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 30, 2023

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Bayshore Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.