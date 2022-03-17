Mother of Port St. Lucie homicide victim makes plea for help

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The mother of a young woman who was shot and killed in Port St. Lucie is pleading for help to solve the case.

Gabriella Hanley was just 20 years old and a new mom when Port St. Lucie police said she was shot and killed inside a car driving south on Southeast Green River Parkway last fall.

Her boyfriend, who was driving at the time of the incident, was also shot but survived.

Police quickly identified three persons of interest but have not yet been able to make an arrest.

Port St. Lucie Police Department The Port St. Lucie Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Desean Lamar Brown and Damari Lamar Brown in the fatal shooting of Gabriella Hanley. Officials are calling the men persons of interest.

Hanley's mother is hoping someone will come forward to finally help the police put her daughter's killer in jail.

"Their family is enjoying their kids, tucking their kids in, and I'm here sitting where I don't have Gabriella. It's just not fair," said mother Nicole Vigilante.

Police released a statement Thursday saying they have identified persons of interest and continue to pursue all investigative leads.

Anyone with information should call Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.