Port St. Lucie police identify 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting of Gabriella Hanley

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department announced Friday they have identified three persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman earlier this month.

Gabriella Hanley was killed Oct. 5 and her 21-year-old boyfriend was also shot but survived his injuries.

Both were found shot in the area of Southeast Green River Parkway and Southeast Charleston Drive around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, Hanley's boyfriend picked her up in Port St. Lucie and was driving south on Southeast Green River Parkway. That's when an unknown gunman fired several shots into their Kia Forte, striking the couple.

Police said Friday the persons of interest are two adults and one juvenile but are still seeking their whereabouts.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen these individuals with a 2019-2021 silver Nissan Altima or know their whereabouts are asked to call Detective Richard Giaccone (772) 807-4401.

Officials did not release a description of the persons of interest.

Police said the individuals are not considered suspects, and no criminal charges have been filed against them.

The Nissan Altima has not been located, but investigators said they believe the vehicle was rented between Oct. 4 through Oct. 7.

Officials said they believe the incident was a targeted shooting. They said Hanley's boyfriend has been cooperating in the case.