Moped rider killed in hit-and-run crash identified by Port St. Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police on Monday released the name of a moped rider who was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night.

Police said.Gardy Petit-Frere, 37, of Port St. Lucie, was riding a moped when he was struck by a GMC pickup truck at approximately 11:15 p.m. at Southwest Airoso Boulevard and Southwest Todd Avenue.

The GMC kept going. However, police said they have since found the truck and are serving a search warrant on it.

Petit-Frere was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died.

Police said Monday the investigation into the identity of the driver is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator S. Tomczyk at 772-871-5001, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.