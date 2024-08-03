Watch Now
Port St. Lucie Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

The truck that fled is possibly a black GMC or or Dodge truck, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Friday night.

According to a social media post by Port St. Lucie Police, a 37-year-old male was riding a moped when he was struck by a truck that continued southbound onto SW Airoso Blvd.

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the truck could possibly be a black Dodge or GMC.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator S. Tomczyk at (772) 871-5001 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

This is a developing story, check back at WPTV.com for updates.

