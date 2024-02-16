Missing child found in Port St. Lucie pond, hospitalized in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 18-month-old boy is in critical condition Thursday after the child was found in a pond, according to Port St. Lucie police.

In a statement posted to social media, officers responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Bellevue Avenue after a report of a missing child.

Police said the boy's grandmother was watching him and believe another child in the house may have opened a door.

Police said the child was later located in a pond near the home.

CPR was initiated by officers and St. Lucie County Fire District rescue personnel. The child was taken to a local hospital in stable but critical condition.

