Man 'recklessly speeding' in DUI crash that killed 3, including 16-year-old, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for the deaths of three people, including a 16-year-old boy, in a crash last month in Port St. Lucie, police said Wednesday.

At a news conference, Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro said Dylan Ray Boully, of Okeechobee, was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 under the influence of alcohol at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 15 when he went off Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway and slammed into a tree.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Dylan Ray Boully, 19, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury for a deadly March 15, 2024 crash in Port St. Lucie.

Police said Leah Herman, 20, of Port St. Lucie, Jimmy Brown, 18, of Okeechobee, and Draiden Frank, 16, of Port St. Lucie, died in the wreck, while Boully and another passenger, Lia Maria Tucker, 17, were injured and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Del Toro said that at the time of the crash, Boully's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and he was "recklessly speeding" around 80 mph.

Boully was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Memorial at site of crash site in Port St. Lucie.

"While the arrest of Mr. Boully will not bring back the three victims that died that night, I hope that his arrest will be the first step in the healing process for the victims’ family and friends as Mr. Boully is ultimately held accountable for his actions," Del Toro said.

Boully is currently in the Okeechobee County Jail on $320,000 bond and is facing three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.