3 killed in Port St. Lucie crash, including 16-year-old boy, identified

Three people died and two others were injured, all ranging from 16 to 20 years old, when their pickup truck crashed into a tree late Friday, Port St. Lucie police said.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 18, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, killed in a crash late Friday night in Port St. Lucie have been identified.

Police said Leah Herman, 20, of Port St. Lucie, Jimmy Brown, 18, of Okeechobee, and Draiden Frank, 16, of Port St. Lucie, died when a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 they were in went off Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway and struck a tree, west of U.S. 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Crash scene in Port St. Lucie.

17-year-old girl and 19-year-old man also in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

A police department spokesperson said Herman, Brown, and Frank were friends. Police won't say who was driving the Dodge Ram, but said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

