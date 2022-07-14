Watch Now
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Port St. Lucie home

Victim, 43, pronounced dead at hospital
Home where man shot to death in driveway in Port St. Lucie, July 14, 2022
Derek Lowe/WPTV
Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the driveway of this Port St. Lucie home.
Home where man shot to death in driveway in Port St. Lucie, July 14, 2022
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 09:43:22-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in a vehicle outside a Port St. Lucie home Wednesday night, police said.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a concerned citizen called 911 to report hearing gunshots about 11 p.m. near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway with the victim inside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

