Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Fallen FHP Trooper Zachary Fink remembered by former teacher for intelligence, love of fishing

Fink graduated from Fort Pierce Westwood Academy in 2015
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed Friday morning on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County is being remembered as intelligent, curious and energetic.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink graduated from Fort Pierce Westwood Academy in 2015.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 18:45:43-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed Friday morning on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County is being remembered as intelligent, curious and energetic.

Michael Ridlen, an American government teacher at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, described his former student, Zachary Fink, as a teen who loved the outdoors

Fink was a member of the school's marine oceanographic academy, graduating in 2015.

Ridlen said Fink loved to play ultimate frisbee and fish with classmates.

Fort Pierce Westwood Academy teacher Michael Ridlen recalls some of his best memories of Zachary Fink when he was student.
Fort Pierce Westwood Academy teacher Michael Ridlen recalls some of his best memories of Zachary Fink when he was student.

"That's when we really connected [through fishing.] They wanted me to take them, and I'm not taking people fishing, but I told them, 'You know where I go, and if you happen to show up, we'll run a line together,'" Ridlen said. "I thought it was just talk ... but sure enough the next weekend, around the corner, I hear some paddles and some splashing and here comes Zach and a couple of kids from the same class."

Ridlen said he was jolted when he heard the news of Fink's death.

He said it's hard being a teacher when you outlive the kids you taught.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.