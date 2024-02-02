Fallen FHP Trooper Zachary Fink remembered by former teacher for intelligence, love of fishing

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed Friday morning on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County is being remembered as intelligent, curious and energetic.

Michael Ridlen, an American government teacher at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, described his former student, Zachary Fink, as a teen who loved the outdoors

Fink was a member of the school's marine oceanographic academy, graduating in 2015.

Ridlen said Fink loved to play ultimate frisbee and fish with classmates.

WPTV Fort Pierce Westwood Academy teacher Michael Ridlen recalls some of his best memories of Zachary Fink when he was student.

"That's when we really connected [through fishing.] They wanted me to take them, and I'm not taking people fishing, but I told them, 'You know where I go, and if you happen to show up, we'll run a line together,'" Ridlen said. "I thought it was just talk ... but sure enough the next weekend, around the corner, I hear some paddles and some splashing and here comes Zach and a couple of kids from the same class."

Ridlen said he was jolted when he heard the news of Fink's death.

He said it's hard being a teacher when you outlive the kids you taught.