PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mark Greenberg is a resident of the Riverland community in Port St. Lucie and first reached out to WPTV about the need for streetlights on his early morning walk route.

After months of persistence, those lights went up ahead of schedule this summer. However, now that one concern is fixed, others are coming to light.

WATCH: Tackling pedestrian and road safety concerns in Port St. Lucie

LET'S HEAR IT: Taking steps toward safer roads in Port St. Lucie

Greenberg says he’s now worried about trip hazards around the Lake Tradition Loop near SW Village Pkwy and Tradition Pkwy and dark roadways near Innovation Way.

"There doesn't seem to have been any attention paid to these things," he said. "My only concern is, will it take longer than four months to have some results?"

Mark Greenberg Sidewalks near Lake Tradition Loop

Every step Greenberg takes on his morning walk is a reminder of what's working and what's not.

“Why only one lane? Why 18-wheelers on a one-lane road to deliver to Publix with almost no way to get out" Greenberg asks.

Greenberg says both sides of Village Parkway and Innovation Way have streetlights that have been on and off for months, and says it's causing safety issues and backups.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau reached out to the City of Port St. Lucie about the streetlight concern on Innovation Way. The city says it was a circuit breaker that had been tripped and is now fixed and repaired.

Mark Greenberg Innovation Way in Port St. Lucie

“Other than calling Brooke Chau and calling the mayor’s office, nothing gets done," Greenberg said. "Those are the only two ways that you can get things done, from my perspective.”

To report concerns, repairs and request city-owned or FPL-owned streetlights in Port St. Lucie, click here.

WPTV has reached out to Mattamy Homes, who is responsible for maintaining and monitoring the sidewalks along the Lake Tradition Loop, about the safety concerns, and we are waiting to hear back.