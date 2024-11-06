Leo Niemczyk sworn in as new Port St. Lucie police chief

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a packed house and standing room only as Leo Niemczyk was sworn in as the new police chief at the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Niemczyk has been with the department for 22 years and got emotional describing his time in law enforcement. He thanked Port St. Lucie City Manager Jesus Merejo and credited him for his success within the department.

"I'd like to thank City Manager Jesus Merejo. The confidence he has in me is incredibly humbling and he is the best boss anybody can ever ask for. I appreciate the support," he said.

Niemczyk was pinned by his two daughters and wife. The short and simple speech ended with, "You don't achieve anything with life without somebody supporting you, people having your back, and there they are in the first row," he said, referring to his family.

Niemczyk replaces Chief Richard Del Toro, who is now the St. Lucie County sheriff.