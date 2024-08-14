'It’s only getting more important:' Port St. Lucie police say they need more crossing guards

With kids going back to school this week, it's calling attention to an ongoing need for more crossing guards in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police are looking to get their guard posts fully staffed as kids make their way to and from school. Right now, they have 33 openings to cover 19 schools within the city. It’s a critical need in keeping children safe amid the city’s rapid growth.

Last year the city had 29 vacancies, and the hourly wage was increased to $16.50 as an incentive.

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie hopes increased wages will help fill crossing guard vacancies Cassandra Garcia

“It’s only getting more important and they have more kids at the schools, not to mention more schools. But the schools that have been existing all this time, there’s higher traffic at those schools now because there are more kids attending and more parents coming and going,” said Assistant Police Chief Leo Niemczyk.

Port St. Lucie police say many crossing guards work multiple schools right now to ensure the low staffing doesn’t impact children’s safety.

The hourly wage is still $16.50. Every shift is about 45 minutes, once in the morning and then again in the afternoon. Each employee gets paid for at least two-and-a-half hours.