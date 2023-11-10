Port St. Lucie police hope increased wages will help fill school crossing guard vacancies

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are working to fill crossing guard vacancies by increasing the hourly pay.

When school is let out for the day at Oak Hammock Elementary, it can be a pretty busy place with children flooding the crosswalk.

Crossing guard Milt Harrelson calls it organized chaos.

"The main thing that we're here for is to protect the kids," Harrelson said. "All the crossing guards, we kind of ... just get to know each other's personalities, and we work as a team."

WPTV Milt Harrelson discusses why he enjoys being a crossing guard in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking to hire more people like Harrelson to fill a critical need.

"We have 29 vacancies," Jennie Salema, the Port St. Lucie Police Department crossing guard supervisor, said. "We're looking for applicants that love children, love being out there in the public looking out for their safety."

Parents like Dana Thomas rely on crossing guards to keep their children safe.

WPTV Dana Thomas is among the parents who rely on crossing guards for their child's safety in Port St. Lucie.

"I'm here to pick up my son," Thomas said Thursday. "He's 6 years old, and I usually meet him at the corner, and the crossing guard usually brings him across the street to meet me."

The city currently has 42 crossing guards to cover 19 schools in Port St. Lucie. Police said while the shortage is not impacting student safety, it is affecting personnel.

"The school times are staggered, so it gives the ability for crossing guards to work one, two ... or even three schools," Salema said. "It's just a strain when your staff is limited."

WPTV Jennie Salema with the Port St. Lucie Police Department discusses how the shortage of crossing guards is impacting the agency.

As an incentive, they've increased the wage to $16.50 an hour. Every shift is about 45 minutes, once in the morning and then again in the afternoon.

Harrelson believes it's worth every second.

"If you like getting out and fresh air and meeting people and being around the kids and talking to them, you know, it's enjoyable," Harrelson said.