HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital celebrates opening of new neonatal intensive care unit

Expanded Women's Care floor includes Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), new labor and delivery suites
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital is celebrating the opening of a new floor dedicated to women's services.

The hospital is holding a ribbon-cutting tonight for its expanded Women's Care floor, which includes a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), new labor and delivery suites, two obstetric operating rooms and an obstetric emergency room.

Hospital responds to sharp rise in labor and delivery demand

Cassandra Garcia

The newly expanded unit is a response to explosive growth on the Treasure Coast, and fills a gap left by the closure of the maternity unit at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

In September, WPTV spoke to health care professionals who highlighted the area's heightened need for more for maternity care.

“Almost on a daily basis, I get requests. Not just for people who are newly pregnant, but for people who are in their second trimester or third trimester,” said OB-GYN Dr. Laura McCurdy with Women’s Health Specialists. “We are seeing a big influx.”

