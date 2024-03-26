Gunman shot roommate 4 times after accusing him of relationship with girlfriend, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A shooting that critically injured a 29-year-old man in Port St. Lucie on Monday was over allegations of a love affair, police said.

The incident took place at about 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 7500 block of Northwest Greenspring Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Rishawn Richards, lying in the dining room with four gunshot wounds — one to his chest, one to his abdomen, one to his right leg and one to his left leg.

Richards was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter, Michael Walters, 37, was taken into custody without incident.

A .45 caliber handgun that was used in the shooting was recovered in the front yard of the home.

Police said Walters and his girlfriend lived together at the home. Richards has also lived at the residence for the last three years.

Investigators said the disturbance began after Walters alleged that his girlfriend and Richards had an ongoing romantic relationship, which they both denied.

During the disturbance with his girlfriend, police said Walters armed himself with a handgun and shot Richards multiple times. Investigators said the girlfriend and Richards struggled with Walters in an attempt to disarm him.

Police said the girlfriend successfully disarmed Walters and retreated to the front of the home where she dropped the weapon when officers arrived.

Walters was arrested and faces a charge of attempted first-degree homicide and is being held at the St. Lucie County jail on a $250,000 bond.