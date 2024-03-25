Watch Now
1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting in Port St. Lucie

Condition of victim not released
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said they are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday.

The shooting took place in the 7500 block of Southwest Greenspring Street.

According to a social media post by the department, one person is in custody.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

