Gas leak prompts traffic closure in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Boulevard shut down in both directions
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 29, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.  — A gas leak has shut down Port St. Lucie Boulevard in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 3:13 p.m. after they say a construction crew damaged a gas line.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Tunis Avenue and seek an alternative route.

Residents and businesses in the area of SW Tunis Avenue and Port St. Lucie Boulevard are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

This developing story will be updated.

