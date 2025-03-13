'Certain things were left out of the plan': Seeking solutions for PSL residents left in the dark

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — "It's all been built up over the last few years, but I think certain things were left out in the plan," said Mark Greenberg, Riverland resident.

Greenberg came out to our recent traffic focused Let's Hear It event in Port St. Lucie. He spoke to WPTV reporter Brooke Chau about streetlight concerns in his neighborhood near Village Parkway and Community Drive.

Greenberg shared that during his early morning walks, the sidewalks and streets are dark and have no streetlights.

Mark Greenberg

"The only lights that are around here are from shops that are open and some lights across the street from the apartment building, but there are no street lights," he said.

Brooke Chau took these concerns directly over to the City of Port St. Lucie to see what could be done for residents near Riverland when it comes to streetlights.

A spokesperson with the city quickly responded and explained FPL and Mattamy Homes are working on adding streetlights along Village Parkway and Community Drive, and anticipate the installation to be completed within the next four months (July 2025).

""I'll believe it when I see it," said Greenberg.

Brooke Chau

WPTV will be staying on top of this as we continue to seek solutions for neighbors across our communities.