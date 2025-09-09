Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie to expand access to healthcare

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — We've been following up for months now, on the expansion of healthcare access on the Treasure Coast.

The need is growing, as the area does, at such a fast pace, and a medical center, two years under construction, is now open to patients in Port St. Lucie.

Florida Coast Medical Center to help with population growth

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to leaders at the new Florida Coast Medical Center and members of the community on Tuesday. Officials with the center said the 185,000-square-foot facility will help with the growing population.

“The hospital is what we really had needed, big time,” said Rekha Ramsaran from Port St Lucie.

Ramsaran said her family would travel to tradition for care.

“My dad is 85 years old, he's always going back and forth,” said Ramsaran.

They’re now only a mile and a half from Florida Coast Medical Center, thankful that medical care is closer.

“This is way better,” said Ramsaran.

Tyler Sherril, CEO of Florida Coast Medical Center, said the hospital is what the city desperately needed.

“The lack of access and care to Port St Lucie is not healthy for the residents of the community,” said Sherrill.

With 54 inpatient beds and 26 beds for emergency care, officials said it’d be the first hospital opening on the Treasure Coast in more than a decade.

“Our intention is to bring high quality care where services would otherwise travel back to this community,” said Sherrill.

Allen Smith, from Port St. Lucie, was the first patient at the hospital.

He had a cardiac catheterization Tuesday morning, and is thankful this new hospital will help with population growth.

“This facility is going to be a helpful, very helpful, because the population here is just going through the roof,” said Smith.

The hospital has over 300 medical staff, providing services like 24 hour emergency care, neuroscience, orthopedics, cardiology and more.

