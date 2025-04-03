New Florida Coast Medical Center hopes to fulfill need on Treasure Coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been listening to Treasure Coast physicians, who said there's a shortage of beds and doctors to support the growing population.

However, some physicians said they’re hopeful, adding new medical facilities, like the Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, will address that need.

On Thursday, WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield toured the new medical campus, situated along the Florida Turnpike.

For CEO Tyler Sherrill, the new hospital will help fulfill a need in this growing area.

“The overwhelming need for care, the overwhelming need for access to care,” said Sherrill. “A lot of that has to do with the growth in the region.”

It’s an issue that Dr. Linda Delo, who’s been a family physician in Port St. Lucie for 37 years, knows all too well.

“We need more physicians, we need more facilities,” said Delo. “We need more healthcare professionals to manage their care.”

With the population growing, Delo said patients tell her their feeling the lack of access.

“They've been at the ER and had to wait in hallways for many hours just to get a room,” said Delo. “I've had patients that couldn't get to see a specialist in a timely manner.”

Sherrill said his goal is to bring that care back.

“We will bring that back here in a state-of-the-art fashion and in a high-quality fashion,” said Sherrill.

The hospital will house 54 beds for acute care, and 26 beds in the emergency room.

Hatfield asked hospital chairman Dr. William Carlson if the number of beds will help with access.

“It's a very strong start in the emergency room here to be able to accommodate what we anticipate is going to happen,” said Carlson.

However, Delo said rooms are only great if there’s people to work them.

“As long as they can staff it,” said Delo. “Then, I think it will be good.”

Hatfield asked Sherrill about the staffing and he said they already have more than 200 people on staff for when they open next month and hope to get above 300 in the next coming months.