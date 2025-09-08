Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie to be fully operational starting Sept. 9

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The first new hospital to open up on the Treasure Coast in more than a decade will have a grand opening on Tuesday.

Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie is located off Becker Road near Florida's Turnpike at 310 Southeast Veranda Falls Way.

Part of the Tenet Healthcare Network, the new 185,000-square-foot hospital will include 54 inpatient beds and will provide a range of services, including:



24-hour emergency care

Neurosciences

Orthopedics

Spine

Robotics

General surgery

Urology

Gynecology Oncology

Advanced cardiac care

Diagnostic services

The opening comes just under two years after construction began in November 2023.

The entire hospital will be fully functional and ready to take patients starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.