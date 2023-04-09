Watch Now
Man found shot dead near tavern in Port St. Lucie; suspect in custody

Police say it was a targeted shooting
Shooting outside Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie on April 9, 2023
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 11:15:25-04

PORT ST. LUCIE — A man was found shot dead near a tavern early Sunday in Port St. Lucie, and a suspect was subsequently taken into custody in Martin County after a chase, Port St. Lucie police said.

This incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence, police said in a news release.

Location where man was found shot dead behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie on April 9, 2023.
At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to Harpers Pub in the 1700 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard about a shooting.

Officers found a dead man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the roadway on Southeast Greendon Avenue behind Harpers Pub.

A motorcycle was observed fleeing the scene and was pursued into Martin County after refusing to stop for officers, police said.

The driver was taken into custody on Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and crime scene investigators responded and the investigation is active.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
