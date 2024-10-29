Debris collection map now available to Port St. Lucie residents

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie said it understands residents are eager to clean up their yards and has a goal to have it all collected by the end of November.

A high volume of vegetation and storm-related debris was left behind from Hurricane Milton.

As as result, the city said it has established a systematic approach to storm debris collection, dividing the city into four designated zones.

Each zone has a target completion date to ensure a timely and organized response, the city said.

To find your zone, click here.

City of Port St. Lucie Map and completion dates for Hurricane Milton debris collection zones in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Oct. 29, 2024.

The city said all other services, including smaller size yard waste and regular bulk waste, will follow the normal collection schedule.

After November, residents are being asked to follow all regular solid waste collection schedules and guidelines.

The city is urging residents to help with the collection process by separating vegetative yard debris from other storm-related materials to help expedite the process and allow crews to work more effectively.

To learn more solid waste recovery tips, click here.