Child pornography case investigated in St. Lucie County, sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies were at a St. Lucie County residence on Thursday related to a child pornography case, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation was occurring at a home in the 680 block of Southwest Sarazen Avenue in Port St. Lucie.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WPTV that they are executing a search warrant on a child porn case.
Investigators said this is still an ongoing investigation.
A WPTV news crew at the scene spotted investigators bringing out multiple computer hard drives from the home. There was also a shirtless man who was in handcuffs seated in a chair outside the home.
