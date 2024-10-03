Child pornography case investigated in St. Lucie County, sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies were at a St. Lucie County residence on Thursday related to a child pornography case, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation was occurring at a home in the 680 block of Southwest Sarazen Avenue in Port St. Lucie.

WPTV A raid was conducted at a Port St. Lucie home along Southwest Sarazen Avenue on Oct. 3, 2024, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WPTV that they are executing a search warrant on a child porn case.

Investigators said this is still an ongoing investigation.

A WPTV news crew at the scene spotted investigators bringing out multiple computer hard drives from the home. There was also a shirtless man who was in handcuffs seated in a chair outside the home.

WPTV A handcuffed man sits in a chair outside a home along Southwest Sarazen Avenue in Port St. Lucie on Oct. 3, 2024.

