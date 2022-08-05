Watch Now
72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

Unclear if driver will face charges
Fatal pedestrian crash in Port St. Lucie on Aug. 3, 2022
Port St. Lucie Police Department
A 72-year-old man was killed while walking in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood on Aug. 3, 2022.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:34:38-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 72-year-old man is dead after police in Port St. Lucie said he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

Police said the deadly incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Southeast Charleston Drive.

Investigators said the victim was walking along the road and turned to cross when he was struck from behind.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by air rescue and died from his injuries at the hospital.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges.

