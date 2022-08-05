72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 72-year-old man is dead after police in Port St. Lucie said he was hit from behind by a vehicle.

Police said the deadly incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Southeast Charleston Drive.

At 7:15pm last night, PSLPD responded to 2300-BLK SE Charleston Dr for a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. 72 y/o man was walking along the road and turned to cross when he was struck from behind. Transported by air rescue and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/hWTRIyK32C — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) August 4, 2022

RELATED: Port St. Lucie campaign hopes to lower pedestrian deaths

Investigators said the victim was walking along the road and turned to cross when he was struck from behind.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported by air rescue and died from his injuries at the hospital.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges.