Port St. Lucie campaign hopes to lower pedestrian deaths

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie's Police Department is increasing its patrols in areas overrepresented when it comes to fatal traffic crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The police department has labeled the mission Operation Safe Passage.

The first section of roadway is on Port St. Lucie Blvd from Trenton Ln. to Aneci St.

From 2016-2020, the stretch of roadway saw two fatal pedestrian crashes and two bicycle crashes with serious injuries.

The second area is along Rosser Blvd from Birkey Ave. to Andalusia Rd.

Police say during the same time period, that section saw one fatal pedestrian crash, one fatal bicycle crash, and one bicycle crash with serious injuries.

"Your family wants you to come home," said Sgt. Colin Duncombe, PSLPD. "They want you to be safe. So, we ask you to slow down. We ask you to do the speed limit."

Duncombe said since more people have moved to the city, there has been an increase in traffic related incidents,

St. Lucie County now ranks 25th out of Florida's 67 counties when it comes to fatal pedestrian and bicycle crashes.

In 2019, over 3,000 people were involved in crashes on Florida roads and 27% were pedestrians and bicyclists.

"Where you're going, if you're late, you're behind in time, pull on the side of the road, pick up the phone, and call your family member and tell them that you're running a little bit late," said Duncombe. "I'm pretty sure they'll understand because they rather you get there safely than not get there at all."