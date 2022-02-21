Watch
52-year-old man kills 2 adults, 2 dogs, then himself in Port St. Lucie home, police say

Detectives call tragedy an 'isolated incident' and 'not a random act of violence'
A home in the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard in Port St. Lucie where the bodies of three adults and two dogs were found on Feb. 20, 2022.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:07:58-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 52-year-old man shot and killed two adults and two dogs inside a Port St. Lucie home on Sunday before taking his own life, police said.

Calling it an "isolated incident" and "not a random act of violence," Port St. Lucie police on Monday said detectives found a suicide note at the home in the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard and believe depression may have been a factor in the tragedy.

Detectives said a roommate found the bodies of three adults and two dogs around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 52-year-old man gunned down a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and two dogs inside the home. He then shot and killed himself.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

"There continues to be no threat to the community," Sgt. John Dellacroce said in a news release.

If you or someone you know are struggling with thoughts of suicide and need mental health resources, call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

