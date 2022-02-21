Watch
3 people, 2 dogs found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside Port St. Lucie home

Police say roommate returned home to find bodies
Joel Lopez/WPTV
Police investigate after the bodies of three people are found inside a home on the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard, Feb. 20, 2022, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Port St. Lucie crime scene investigation on Southwest Cameo Boulevard, Feb. 20, 2022
Posted at 10:21 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 22:25:08-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie resident returned home Sunday night to find three people and two dogs dead inside, police said.

The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Southwest Cameo Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a roommate returned home to find the bodies.

After the roommate called 911, officers arrived and found three people and two dogs dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were investigating the deaths, but Dellacroce said there is no threat to the community. He said police are not looking for any suspects.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
