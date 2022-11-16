4 suspects arrested after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said Wednesday that four people were arrested in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.

The break-in occurred Nov. 4 at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said detectives and a police SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the residence of Laurence Mitchell, 19, and Destiny Delcampo, 18, in Port St. Lucie.

Five of the stolen French bulldog puppies were recovered inside the home and a sixth stolen French bulldog was recovered in Indiantown, which the suspects had already sold, Dellacroce said.

Mitchell and Delcampo were arrested and face charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

4 suspects are now facing charges for the burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs on Nov 4th. 6 dogs recovered, 13 still missing. 1 of the suspects was also ID’d & charged with robbery for stealing a 77 y/o woman’s purse from her in a Publix parking lot. Details on our Facebook. pic.twitter.com/6OjExRemhU — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) November 16, 2022

Mitchell was also charged with robbery by sudden snatching for an unrelated incident after detectives identified him as the suspect who grabbed a 77-year-old woman's purse and pushed her to the ground on Aug. 17 in the St. Lucie West Publix parking lot.

Police said two additional suspects involved in the French bulldog thefts were identified after detectives, along with the Stuart Police Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of Jordan Brown, 18, and Cinthia Galarza, 20, in Stuart.

Brown is currently being held at the Martin County Jail and will be facing charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and tampering with evidence. Galarza is wanted and has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact.

Dellacroce said there are still 13 stolen French bulldogs that they are still attempting to recover.

The six recovered bulldogs have been reunited with their owner.

If you have any information about this case or believe you may have purchased a bulldog from one of these suspects, call detectives at 772-871-5172.