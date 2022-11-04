Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

19 bulldogs stolen during Port St. Lucie home burglary

Dogs valued at more than $100,000, police say
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Port St. Lucie police vehicle, Nov. 4, 2022
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 14:42:10-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said burglars broke into a home Friday and stole 19 French bulldogs.

The break-in occurred just before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road.

Investigators said the burglars shattered a bedroom window and stole the bulldogs, valued at more than $100,000.

The incident occurred when the residents were not at home, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Police said the burglars left the home in a silver, four-door vehicle with front bumper damage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!