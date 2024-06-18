4 suspects accused of performing various botched cosmetic surgeries in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Four people face a series of charges after various cosmetic procedures were performed in Port St. Lucie by unqualified employees that resulted in botched surgeries, police said.

The investigation began in May 2022 when police received a criminal complaint from the Department of Health for Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging and several of its employees. The business, which is now closed, was located at 1941 Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Investigators said the complaints received by the Department of Health alleged that cosmetic surgical procedures were being performed by a physician assistant rather than a licensed surgeon.

Detectives said they identified four different victims who had various cosmetic procedures performed on them including "liposuction 360s," "Brazilian butt lifts with fat transfer," "tummy tucks," and "breast augmentations."

The surgeries occurred between 2021 and 2022 and all four victims suffered various complications with their surgeries, such as necrotic skin that spread from the surgical sights, according to police. The procedures cost anywhere from $6,800 up to $22,900.

Police said the investigation revealed that the surgeries were being performed by Adley DaSilva, 51, who was only a physician assistant, and there was no licensed surgeon from the United States present during these surgeries.

They said their investigation also revealed that DaSilva's wife, Kiomy Quintiana, 41, who doesn't hold a medical license in the United States, performed some procedures such as Botox injections and treated some of the surgical complications from DaSilva's cosmetic surgeries.

Investigators also said Dianne Linda Millan, 52, a surgical technician and Fermal Lee Simpson, 74, an anesthetist, also participated in the unauthorized surgeries, knowing that there was no licensed surgeon on-site during the surgeries.

Both Millan and Simpson were arrested in St. Lucie County on June 13 on outstanding warrants each for one count of RICO — conduct of or participation in enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.

Quintiana was also arrested in Palm Beach County on June 13 on an outstanding warrant for one count of RICO — conduct of or participation in enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, one count of grand theft pursuant to a scheme to defraud, one count of organized fraud and three counts of practice of medicine without a license.

DaSilva was arrested in Martin County on June 14 on an outstanding warrant for one count of RICO — conduct of or participation in enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, four counts of aggravated battery with great harm, one count of grand theft pursuant to a scheme to defraud, one count of organized fraud and four counts of practice of medicine without a license.

Police said a fifth member of the surgical group is still at large with an active warrant for one count of RICO — conduct of or participation in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.

Cosmetica Plastic Surgery closed its business in 2023.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone who believes they were a victim of Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging to contact Detective Amy Maloveczky at 772-871-5001.