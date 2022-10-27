3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students at Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student from the school in connection with the incident.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said an alert teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, prompting the teacher to immediately notify law enforcement.

During a search of a student's backpack, the school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition.

Officers said the students had passed the backpack around in an attempt to hide the firearm from law enforcement.

Investigators said there were no threats made against other students or staff.

Police said the students were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and face charges of possession of a firearm on school property and unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm.