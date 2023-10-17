14-year-old recovering after being hit by car

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Naijah Carby is lying in a hospital bed happy to be alive. Yet, he's nervous about the future.

"Actually, I am wondering if I'll be able to walk around the same or be able to play sports again," he said.

Port St Lucie TEEN BICYCLE PORT ST. LUCIE Matt Papaycik

Around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 9, Port St. Lucie police responded to Southwest Savage Boulevard and Gamberi Street about a crash involving a black Nissan Rogue and Carby, who was riding a bike.

According to authorities, the Nissan Rogue was moving Northbound on the 2200 block of Southwest Savage Boulevard when it collided with him while he was riding southbound.

Carby was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach with serious injuries.

"It was around 6:35, 6:40 there abouts she called me, Roxanne McKenzie, who Carby's sister, said. "I was still sleeping so I was like hearing what she was saying but I wasn't really paying attention and then she said it again so then a I jumped up."

Roxanne saw her brother at the hospital.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Roxanne McKenzie talks to WPTV reporter Todd Wilson after her brother Naijah Carby's ordeal after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.



"Everything I was holding back I couldn't hold it back anymore," she said.

McKenzie said looking at her brother so badly injured was tough.

"You never expect that your sibling or your child is going to leave the house, and this is going to be the outcome or they're not to come home," she said.

Carby has undergone two surgeries. He broke his femur and had undergone two surgeries. He broke his femur and had a rod placed in his left leg. His second surgery, a mental plate was put in place to secure his fractured right hip, and he had a repair for a lacerated liver. His left kneecap was dislodged.

His surgeon said his recovery will be long and difficult.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV

Dr. Mario Rueda said that "young patients will be able to tolerate a lot of problems."



"Usually when they're young we count it as a positive thing. Young patients will be able to tolerate a lot of problems and they tolerate them better than patients that are older," Dr. Mario Rueda said.

Carby said he's just happy to be alive.

