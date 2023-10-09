14-year-old boy riding bike hit by car in Port St. Lucie, flown to hospital

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was flown to a hospital Monday morning after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department posted on Facebook that a black Nissan Rogue struck the teen at Southwest Savage Boulevard and Southwest Gamberi Street at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The SUV was traveling northbound on Southwest Savage Boulevard and the 14-year-old was riding his bike southbound when the crash happened.

Police said the teen was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. A 43-year-old woman driving the Nissan Rogue wasn't hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the wreck is asked to call Port St. Lucie police at 772-871-5001.