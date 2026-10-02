Port St. Lucie teen named National Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie teenager has earned the highest honor awarded by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Enrique Rosario Liz has been named the organization’s 2026-27 National Youth of the Year, a recognition that celebrates outstanding leadership, academic achievement and service to others.

The honor marks the latest milestone in a remarkable year for Rosario Liz. In April, he was named Florida Youth of the Year. Two months later, he earned the title of Southeast Youth of the Year, advancing to the national level of competition.

In July, Rosario Liz received another surprise when the Boys & Girls Clubs of America selected him to attend the FIFA World Cup final as a flag bearer. WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield helped deliver the exciting news during a special presentation.

Now, Rosario Liz is being recognized on the national stage as a standout young leader who exemplifies dedication in the classroom, strong personal values and a commitment to serving his community.

The National Youth of the Year program honors exceptional teens from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country who inspire others through their leadership, character and achievements.

Rosario Liz's journey from local club member to national honoree highlights the impact of mentorship, perseverance and community involvement.

