Port St. Lucie teen makes history as Southeast Youth of the Year, sets sights on national title

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — A local student is making waves with a historic accomplishment. For the first time ever, a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County has been named Southeast Region Youth of the Year. Port St. Lucie High School’s valedictorian, Enrique Rosario Liz, now heads to New York City to compete for the top honor in the nation.

The Southeast Region Youth of the Year award is given to standout teens across the Boys & Girls Clubs community who embody dedication to academics, strong values, and leadership in service.

Enrique’s story is one of resilience. Eight years ago, he arrived from the Dominican Republic without speaking English. But through encouragement from his school and the local Boys & Girls Club, he seized every chance to grow and thrive.

"I could never have imagined this moment when I was 8 years old," Enrique shared after receiving the award. "It’s a privilege to share my journey, and I hope it inspires belief in every young person who needs a helping hand and an opportunity."

Now, as the county’s Youth of the Year and Florida Youth of the Year, Enrique’s rising leadership has taken him from a newcomer in Port St. Lucie to the graduating valedictorian. This fall, he’s headed to the University of Florida, but first he’ll represent the Southeast at the National Youth of the Year competition on Oct. 1.

The Youth of the Year program is the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s top celebration of teens who shine as role models, leaders, and change-makers in their communities.

Enrique’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

"Enrique’s achievement is historic, but his character impresses me most," said Will Armstead, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. "He’s turned challenges into opportunities and advocated for others—all with humility and determination."

Community leaders and judges echo that praise.

“From the start, Enrique stood out. Thanks to his hard work—and all those who support him—we finally have a Southeast Region Youth of the Year," Travis Leonard, owner of A&G Concrete Pools and longtime Youth of the Year judge, said. "I believe he’s ready for the national competition, and I’m proud of him and our whole community.”

Enrique’s parents say seeing their son reach his goals brings overwhelming pride.

"We’re grateful to God for every opportunity and to Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County for helping Enrique grow as a leader and a person," they said.

As Enrique steps onto the national stage, his journey continues to inspire young people throughout St. Lucie County.