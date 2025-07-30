Port St. Lucie mother arrested after her infant suffered multiple fractures, deputies say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast mother was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abuse of her infant, the second arrest in the case this month.

Danielle Auro, 27, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested and faces child neglect charges. She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Suspect arrested after 3-month-old suffers multiple fractures

Auro's arrest comes after the child's father, James Longendyck, 33, was arrested July 18 on a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm.

Deputies said the initial investigation began on March 29 when medical staff at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital identified multiple injuries on a 3-month-old infant, including both recent and healing fractures.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach for specialized treatment.

Investigators said the child is currently in a safe and secure environment.

"This second arrest demonstrates our commitment to uncovering the full truth and securing justice for this innocent child," St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a statement. "Protecting the vulnerable remains one of our highest priorities."

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active.