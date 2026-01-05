Person of interest in November death of Fort Pierce man found in Philadelphia

A person of interest being sought in connection with a 51-year-old man found dead in his St. Lucie County home in late November has been located.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) says 31-year-old Arkel Garcia, who was named a person of interest in the case last month, has been found in Philadelphia.
Antwan Daniels, 51, was found deceased in his burned Fort Pierce home on Nov. 28, and investigators say he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head as well as smoke inhalation. They say the fire was set after Daniels was attacked.
In a post on social media, SLCSO said that Garcia "remains a person of interest in connection with the St. Lucie County investigation, and he is also wanted out of Philadelphia for homicide, as well as for a parole violation stemming from his release from prison in 2024."
They say the investigation remains active, and SLCSO is working with the Philadelphia Police Department on the investigation.