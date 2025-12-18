Person of interest sought in man found dead inside burned home in Fort Pierce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in St. Lucie County have released a new photo of a person of interest they want to question about a man found dead inside a burned home in Fort Pierce.

It's been three weeks since WPTV first told you about the fire that occurred on South Market Avenue. Investigators said 51-year-old Antwan Daniels was found dead inside the home and sustained trauma to his head. Authorities said they're still following leads to track down the person responsible.

The fire happened on Nov. 28 along South Market Avenue in Fort Pierce. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, someone killed Daniels before setting the home on fire.

Now, 31-year-old Arkel Garcia has been named a person of interest. Investigators said Garcia knew Daniels, based on evidence found at the scene.

They believe Garcia is still in Florida and they are working to find him for questioning. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said Garcia has tattoos all over his body, but he has changed his appearance in recent weeks to be clean shaven with a shorter haircut.

"Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous and has a violent history and tendencies," Del Toro said. "Members of the public are strongly advised not to approach him and to call 911, if they see Mr. Garcia."

The sheriff said Garcia is also wanted for a homicide and parole violation in Philadelphia. He was last seen at the Bentonwood Mobile Home Park off U.S. Route-1 in Fort Pierce, but he might be trying to get on a bus to travel north.