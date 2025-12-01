Investigators release name of 51-year-old victim found dead inside burned St. Lucie County home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, WPTV learned the identity of the man found dead inside a St. Lucie County home.

It's the same home where fire crews responded to a call for a house fire.

WATCH: Co-worker says Daniels was like family to staff

Man found dead in St. Lucie County home identified

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO) said they found the body of 51-year-old Antwan Daniels inside a bedroom with blunt trauma to the head.

Investigators say Daniels may have had contact with the suspect—that led to an altercation.

Detectives believe the suspect was the one who started the fire.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro told WPTV they’re working on leads to find a person of interest.

“It just takes a long time, I know it's very frustrating sometimes for the families. And believe me, we're in a day and age where we want everything right now, very fast,” said Sheriff Del Toro. “But we have to do it the right way, and I’m pretty sure we're doing that.”

WPTV learned Daniels worked at QXO, right down the street from his home.

Jacob Watkins, a co-worker, said Daniels worked there for eight years and was like family to staff.

“He brought the joy into this office every day,” said Watkins. “He came in here with a smile on his face. He was just a good person.”

