Missing woman found alive in woods after St. Lucie County canal crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who went missing after crashing her car into a canal on Tuesday in St. Lucie County has been found, according to deputies.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) responded to the area near Indrio Road and Johnston Road at about noon on Tuesday after a white 2018 Acura MDX was discovered partially submerged in a canal.

The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Fisher, 53, of Jacksonville.

Following the discovery of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said deputies searched the area using their helicopter, drones, dive team and K-9 unit into the night, but could not find Fisher.

On Thursday morning at around 5:35 a.m., SLCSO got multiple 911 calls reporting a woman lying in a ditch at the 4400 block of Johnston Road, and that she matched the description of Fisher.

When deputies arrived, SLCSO located Fisher, who was 'not forthcoming' but confirmed to deputies that she had crashed her vehicle and walked into the woods with the intent to stay there for several days.

Deputies said Fisher's only complaint was irritation from fire ant bites.

Fisher was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and this incident is still under investigation.