St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help after 2nd car found in canal

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after finding a white car nose-down in a canal on Indrio Road Tuesday.

Sheriff spokesman Andrew Bolonka told WPTV the car was reported in the canal just after noon.

When dive teams searched the vehicle, which was nearly vertical against a steep embankment, they found no one inside.

“The vehicle is almost at 90 degrees — on the bank facing the water — so we’re very concerned,” Bolonka said. “Its very strange, we don't understand where somebody could have gone, It’s obviously a very difficult situation to get out of, it’s a very steep embankment.”

Deputies said the car was seen driving in the area less than 30 minutes before it was reported in the canal. Search teams found no footprints, no evidence of someone climbing out and no alerts from K-9 units in the cow pasture nearby.

“It’s very difficult to even find that road, there’s not even a marking on the side of the road where you would know to turn there,” Bolonka added.

Deputies are now searching the water for “any anomalies” and asking anyone with information about the Indrio Road crash to come forward.

This car was the second found plunged in a canal in the County Tuesday. The first was discovered on Orange Avenue in Western Fort Pierce just about an hour earlier, with two women found dead inside.

Both incidents are still under investigation, but deputies do not believe they are related.