Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Man, 28, dies after shooting linked to argument, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says

Ira Lee Graham III tried to intervene in argument that got physical during child exchange
A 28-year-old man died after an argument between several other people led to a shooting in an apartment complex late Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Shooting in Port St. Lucie. Dec. 30, 2023.png
Posted at 6:15 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 18:15:46-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man died after an argument between several other people led to a shooting in an apartment complex late Friday, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Ira Lee Graham III tried to intervene in an argument that got physical during a child exchange and he was fatally shot, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the firearm involved was believed to be in his possession.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the 10X Port St. Lucie Apartments in the 1500 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place, a pocket that is not within the Port St. Lucie borders. It is just east of U.S. 1.

Graham was taken to a hospital but died later.

The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident.

No suspects have been named.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE